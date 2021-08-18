Crypterium (CRPT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $667,577.00

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Crypterium coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crypterium has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crypterium has a market cap of $12.74 million and approximately $667,577.00 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00058312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00015467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $392.13 or 0.00858834 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00048456 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00104073 BTC.

About Crypterium

Crypterium (CRPT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 97,229,903 coins and its circulating supply is 82,232,352 coins. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium . The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com . Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Crypterium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

