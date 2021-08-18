CryptEx (CRX) Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for approximately $14.82 or 0.00033108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptEx has a market cap of $1.26 million and $146.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptEx has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptEx alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,603.27 or 0.99649725 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00041877 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006706 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00074419 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000979 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00010372 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000599 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CryptEx (CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.