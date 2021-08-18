Crypto Sports Price Down 30.8% Over Last 7 Days (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $417,848.21 and $465.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.