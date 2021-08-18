CRYPTO20 Achieves Market Cap of $159.45 Million (C20)

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last seven days, CRYPTO20 has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One CRYPTO20 coin can now be purchased for about $3.99 or 0.00008915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CRYPTO20 has a market cap of $159.45 million and $17,716.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CRYPTO20 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00056713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00015077 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.05 or 0.00842812 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00047440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00103089 BTC.

About CRYPTO20

CRYPTO20 is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 39,978,130 coins. CRYPTO20’s official website is crypto20.com . CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here . CRYPTO20’s official message board is medium.crypto20.com . The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

Buying and Selling CRYPTO20

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRYPTO20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CRYPTO20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CRYPTO20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CRYPTO20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.