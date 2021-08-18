CryptoEnergy (CNRG) Price Hits $4.05 on Top Exchanges

CryptoEnergy (CURRENCY:CNRG) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last week, CryptoEnergy has traded 49% lower against the dollar. CryptoEnergy has a market cap of $112,244.69 and $1,606.00 worth of CryptoEnergy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoEnergy coin can now be bought for approximately $4.05 or 0.00009073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoEnergy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00056446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00015196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $376.20 or 0.00842325 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00047749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00102758 BTC.

About CryptoEnergy

CNRG is a coin. CryptoEnergy’s total supply is 3,675,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700 coins. CryptoEnergy’s official website is cryptoenergy.io/en . CryptoEnergy’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_Energy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoEnergy is a unique project that combines investing in oil with investing in crypto. CryptoEnergy will develop a series of oil exploration and extraction activities in a licensed location. In parallel, it will issue a digital asset that will be exchanged for the oil to be produced in the location. “

Buying and Selling CryptoEnergy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoEnergy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoEnergy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoEnergy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoEnergy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.