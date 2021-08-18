CSFB Analysts Give Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) a C$26.00 Price Target

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) has been given a C$26.00 price objective by equities research analysts at CSFB in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.75 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.13.

Innergex Renewable Energy stock traded down C$0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$19.48. 2,214,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.35. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$18.37 and a twelve month high of C$32.48. The firm has a market cap of C$3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.85.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

