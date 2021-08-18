CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $56.77

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €56.77 ($66.79) and traded as high as €59.60 ($70.12). CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at €58.82 ($69.20), with a volume of 63,140 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EVD shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($73.53) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Commerzbank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €60.92 ($71.67).

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €56.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.