CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Stock Price Down 3.6%

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF)’s share price traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.95. 3,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 22,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12.

CubicFarm Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CUBXF)

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

