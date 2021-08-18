Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Posts Earnings Results

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 56.84% and a negative net margin of 802.72%.

NASDAQ CUE opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $325.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.49. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $21.71.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

