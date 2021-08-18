CUE Protocol (CUE) Trading 9.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One CUE Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $71.22 or 0.00159116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CUE Protocol has a market cap of $542,485.36 and $2,405.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CUE Protocol has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CUE Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00053180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.06 or 0.00131946 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.53 or 0.00150862 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,790.76 or 1.00068587 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.48 or 0.00885790 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CUE Protocol Coin Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUE Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUE Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUE Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUE Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.