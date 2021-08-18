Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,992 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,206 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $10,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 301.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 103,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after buying an additional 77,681 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,636,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 539,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,716,000 after purchasing an additional 63,531 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 56,159 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 85,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,279,000 after purchasing an additional 48,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $114.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.46. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $125.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%. On average, analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CFR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.43.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

