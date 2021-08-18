Curecoin (CURE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.75 Million

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last seven days, Curecoin has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. Curecoin has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $1,299.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0692 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.27 or 0.00372446 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006622 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Curecoin

Curecoin (CRYPTO:CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 25,225,666 coins. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

Curecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

