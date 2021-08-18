Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Holdings Cut by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25,528 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Curtiss-Wright worth $11,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 62,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth $2,171,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 22,130 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 14,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CW opened at $119.31 on Wednesday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $83.04 and a 1 year high of $133.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.61.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

