cVault.finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $72.61 Million (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $72.61 million and approximately $70,288.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $7,260.74 or 0.16158630 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance is a coin. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

