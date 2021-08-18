CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.28

Shares of CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 2857439 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytoDyn from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get CytoDyn alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.62. The firm has a market cap of $820.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of -0.55.

CytoDyn, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of innovative treatments for multiple therapeutic indications based on leronlimab. Its product include HIV, Cancer, graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), and COVID-19. The company was founded by Allen D. Allen on May 2, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for CytoDyn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytoDyn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.