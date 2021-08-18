Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.54 and last traded at $30.63. 5,009 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,268,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.76.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CYTK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 179.39% and a negative net margin of 269.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 11,965 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $345,429.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,395. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

Cytokinetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

