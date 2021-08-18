D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,130 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton accounts for about 0.9% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $10,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,948,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 359,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,061,000 after buying an additional 88,183 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,201,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,914,000 after purchasing an additional 231,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DHI traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.44. 2,977,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,171,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.63. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $106.89. The stock has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Wedbush upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Argus lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

