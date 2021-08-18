DAFI Protocol (DAFI) 24-Hour Volume Tops $555,921.00

DAFI Protocol (CURRENCY:DAFI) traded down 16.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 18th. DAFI Protocol has a market capitalization of $11.23 million and approximately $555,921.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAFI Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0326 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DAFI Protocol has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00057415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $384.34 or 0.00850097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00048146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00103937 BTC.

About DAFI Protocol

DAFI Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,975,586 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier. “

DAFI Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAFI Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAFI Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAFI Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

