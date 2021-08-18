Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Short Interest Up 21.1% in July

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 153,400 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the July 15th total of 126,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

DCNSF stock remained flat at $$19.70 during trading on Wednesday. Dai-ichi Life has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $19.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.48.

Dai-ichi Life Company Profile

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through The Domestic Life Insurance Business, The Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities, non-participating single premium whole life insurance, financial insurance and annuities, and group annuities.

