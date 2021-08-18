Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Short Interest Up 21.1% in July

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 153,400 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the July 15th total of 126,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
DCNSF stock remained flat at $$19.70 during trading on Wednesday. Dai-ichi Life has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $19.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.48.
Dai-ichi Life Company Profile
