Dakota Wealth Management Cuts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,414 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 17,382 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hatton Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter worth $283,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 9.7% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the second quarter worth about $522,000. Derbend Asset Management bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.59.

BA traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $221.57. 432,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,869,038. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.81. The company has a market capitalization of $129.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

