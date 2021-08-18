Dakota Wealth Management Has $10.28 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,097 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 1.2% of Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 248.0% in the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 52.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.87. The company had a trading volume of 196,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,064,729. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $54.73 and a 12 month high of $91.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market cap of $250.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen raised their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

