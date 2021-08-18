Dakota Wealth Management Has $8.33 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2,610.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 29,887 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 1.0% of Dakota Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 63,031 shares of company stock worth $18,130,181 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHR stock traded down $4.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $316.45. The company had a trading volume of 87,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,399. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $281.38. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.51 and a fifty-two week high of $321.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

