Dakota Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,168 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.1% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 17,867 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its holdings in Walmart by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 169,800 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,064,000 after buying an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 11.7% during the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 28.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.99. 391,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,410,783. The company has a market cap of $420.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $73,773,717.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,580,590.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,391,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,016,728 shares of company stock worth $3,897,363,081. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walmart from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.88.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.