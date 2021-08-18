Dakota Wealth Management Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.62. The stock had a trading volume of 75,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,429. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.34. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

