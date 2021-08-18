Dakota Wealth Management Sells 16,410 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,421 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 16,410 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.9% of Dakota Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,907,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,039 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 306.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,015,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $371,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,885 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $259,279,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 121.8% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,479,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $457,462,000 after buying an additional 1,361,257 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,871,000. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $176.15. The stock had a trading volume of 417,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,870,470. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $320.09 billion, a PE ratio of 287.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.08.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

