Dakota Wealth Management Sells 2,717 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 20,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $353,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 46.2% in the second quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 46.9% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period.

VUG traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.83. The stock had a trading volume of 31,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,406. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.85 and a one year high of $299.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $290.20.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

