Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 3.8% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $19,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,428,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Danaher by 29.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,758,000 after acquiring an additional 32,661 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 27.3% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 9.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DHR traded down $6.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $314.00. The company had a trading volume of 124,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,399. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $281.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $192.51 and a 1 year high of $321.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.93.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,031 shares of company stock worth $18,130,181. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

