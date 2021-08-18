Danone (EPA:BN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $59.99

Danone S.A. (EPA:BN)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €59.99 ($70.58) and traded as high as €65.19 ($76.69). Danone shares last traded at €65.00 ($76.47), with a volume of 1,580,535 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.75 ($83.24) price objective on Danone in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Danone in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Danone in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Danone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €60.13 ($70.75).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

