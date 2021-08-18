DAO Maker Trading Up 1% Over Last Week (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $74.25 million and approximately $4.76 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for $2.02 or 0.00004505 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00052895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00128794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00149385 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,657.47 or 0.99821810 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.90 or 0.00880485 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.39 or 0.06852005 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 275,163,216 coins and its circulating supply is 36,839,436 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.