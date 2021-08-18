DAOBet (BET) Price Hits $0.0299 on Exchanges

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. DAOBet has a total market capitalization of $5.00 million and approximately $2,345.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAOBet has traded 32.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0299 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,317.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $641.66 or 0.01415911 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.87 or 0.00348366 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00117785 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003026 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000075 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

DAOBet (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars.

