Dash Reaches One Day Volume of $489.75 Million (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 18th. Over the last week, Dash has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. Dash has a total market cap of $2.12 billion and approximately $489.75 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can now be purchased for $206.28 or 0.00460982 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003526 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00011985 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $636.26 or 0.01421855 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,286,450 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.