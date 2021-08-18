Databroker Hits Market Cap of $3.09 Million (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One Databroker coin can currently be bought for about $0.0390 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $1,547.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Databroker has traded 9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00056992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.30 or 0.00843890 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00047862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00100058 BTC.

About Databroker

Databroker (DTX) is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,215,213 coins. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

