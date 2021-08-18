Datamine (DAM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17,009.00

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Datamine has a total market cap of $530,707.98 and $17,009.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Datamine has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One Datamine coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.53 or 0.00430265 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000218 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000115 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001408 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.16 or 0.00971342 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 4,338,248 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.