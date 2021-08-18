David Day Sells 5,177 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CFO David Day sold 5,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $138,847.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 268,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,120.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Magnite stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.94. 3,926,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,437,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.42 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.78. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $64.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Magnite by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,213,000 after buying an additional 3,857,934 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Magnite by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,674,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,927,000 after buying an additional 644,039 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Magnite by 639.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,075,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,416,000 after buying an additional 6,118,242 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Magnite by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,982,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,544,000 after buying an additional 2,201,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Magnite by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,543,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,427,000 after buying an additional 2,690,504 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Magnite in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

