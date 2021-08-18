Decisionpoint Systems (DPSI) & The Competition Financial Survey

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS: DPSI) is one of 96 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Decisionpoint Systems to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Decisionpoint Systems has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Decisionpoint Systems’ competitors have a beta of 1.33, suggesting that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Decisionpoint Systems and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Decisionpoint Systems N/A N/A N/A Decisionpoint Systems Competitors -13.08% -19.17% -3.39%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Decisionpoint Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Decisionpoint Systems and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Decisionpoint Systems $63.36 million $2.86 million 10.83 Decisionpoint Systems Competitors $6.50 billion $1.37 billion 53.25

Decisionpoint Systems’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Decisionpoint Systems. Decisionpoint Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Decisionpoint Systems and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Decisionpoint Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Decisionpoint Systems Competitors 908 3783 7974 264 2.59

As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 15.65%. Given Decisionpoint Systems’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Decisionpoint Systems has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Decisionpoint Systems beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Decisionpoint Systems

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development and deployment services. The company was founded on August 16, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

