Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.66

Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.66 and traded as high as C$4.10. Decisive Dividend shares last traded at C$4.00, with a volume of 11,040 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.66. The stock has a market cap of C$47.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.82, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

About Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE)

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood and gas burning stoves and fireplace inserts in Canada, the United States, and New Zealand. It operates through Finished Product and Component Manufacturing segments. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporation systems used in mining and oil industries worldwide.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Decisive Dividend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decisive Dividend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.