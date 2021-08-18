DECOIN Trading Down 2.8% Over Last Week (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000501 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DECOIN has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. DECOIN has a total market capitalization of $12.28 million and $93,360.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002045 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 87.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000215 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000387 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008771 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000842 BTC.

DECOIN Coin Profile

DECOIN (CRYPTO:DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 77,555,101 coins and its circulating supply is 55,319,696 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

DECOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

