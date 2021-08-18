DeepOnion (ONION) Price Down 21.1% Over Last Week

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 18th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000506 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $5.18 million and approximately $2,879.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005672 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001119 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00035389 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00034194 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,546,538 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.