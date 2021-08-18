Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Holdings Boosted by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. United Bank lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,322,000 after acquiring an additional 36,868 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $454,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 24.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company stock traded down $4.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $371.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,372,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,505. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $189.38 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.47.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Citigroup lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.23.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

