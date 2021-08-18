Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,628,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,248 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.52% of Deere & Company worth $574,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.23.

NYSE:DE traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $374.30. 62,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,638. The stock has a market cap of $116.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $189.38 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $353.47.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

