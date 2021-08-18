DeFi Bids (BID) 24 Hour Volume Tops $31.00

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded up 19% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 18th. DeFi Bids has a market capitalization of $392,312.63 and approximately $31.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeFi Bids has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One DeFi Bids coin can currently be bought for $0.0220 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00056639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00015353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.45 or 0.00847542 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00047870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.64 or 0.00104186 BTC.

DeFi Bids Profile

DeFi Bids (BID) is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,879,349 coins and its circulating supply is 17,796,627 coins. DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids . DeFi Bids’ official website is defibids.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

DeFi Bids Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Bids should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Bids using one of the exchanges listed above.

