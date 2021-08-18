DEJAVE (DJV) Market Capitalization Reaches $880,123.38

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. DEJAVE has a total market cap of $880,123.38 and $75.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEJAVE coin can now be bought for $334.01 or 0.00745546 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DEJAVE has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00053326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00134224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.35 or 0.00150337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,773.66 or 0.99938807 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $396.90 or 0.00885913 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,054.40 or 0.06817698 BTC.

About DEJAVE

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. DEJAVE’s official website is www.dejave.io . DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE

DEJAVE Coin Trading

