Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

TACO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $2,511,000. Man Group plc increased its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 45.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 61,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 4.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 268,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 12,667 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 8.0% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 118,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 8,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 3.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 646,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,192,000 after buying an additional 19,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACO opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $305.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.23. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.47.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $124.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.79 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

