Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Short Interest Up 21.4% in July

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the July 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 898,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

In other Delek US news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $27,031.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Delek US by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 81,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Delek US by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 116,867 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Delek US by 108,536.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 20,622 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Delek US by 1,138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 139,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Delek US by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

DK traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $14.85. 30,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,779. Delek US has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.10.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Delek US will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

