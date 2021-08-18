Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Denbury were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the first quarter worth $58,151,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the first quarter worth $38,423,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Denbury in the first quarter valued at $24,282,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Denbury in the first quarter valued at $16,641,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Denbury by 37.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 968,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,400,000 after purchasing an additional 264,837 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Denbury alerts:

DEN stock opened at $65.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.39. Denbury Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $81.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 106.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

DEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Roth Capital lowered Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Denbury in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Denbury in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Denbury presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.79.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.