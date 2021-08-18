Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.71.

Several brokerages have commented on DENN. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Denny's alerts:

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.86. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 9.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.