Deri Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $265,309.00 (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Deri Protocol has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $5.09 million and approximately $265,309.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00053820 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.89 or 0.00138461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.84 or 0.00151765 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,884.13 or 1.00413630 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $399.82 or 0.00894467 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

