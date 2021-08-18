DerivaDAO Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.94 or 0.00008858 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $102.69 million and approximately $102,483.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00053876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.69 or 0.00136605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.23 or 0.00151325 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,696.42 or 1.00608898 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $399.45 or 0.00899130 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

