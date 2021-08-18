Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Evotec (ETR:EVT) a €38.00 Price Target

Evotec (ETR:EVT) has been assigned a €38.00 ($44.71) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.01% from the stock’s previous close.

EVT has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Evotec in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Evotec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Evotec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

ETR EVT opened at €42.70 ($50.24) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €36.71. Evotec has a 12-month low of €21.36 ($25.13) and a 12-month high of €43.00 ($50.59). The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.62.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

