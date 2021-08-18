Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) to Hold

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TME. Zacks Investment Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Macquarie cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.30 to $5.10 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.15.

NYSE:TME opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.89.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 148.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,504,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,136,000 after acquiring an additional 20,618,402 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 97.5% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,423,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,908,000 after acquiring an additional 753,658 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

